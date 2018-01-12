Police seek man, woman in burglary of senior living community building

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down two people responsible for the burglary of a building.

The incident occurred on Nov. 26 at a senior living community building in the 100 block of Darson Marie.

According to police, the man used force to enter the building while the woman helped load stolen items into a full sized Chevrolet sport utility vehicle with the Texas license plate number 76S6202.

The suspects were recorded by surveillance cameras, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

