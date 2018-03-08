Police seek murder suspects of Texas A&M student killed on NE Side last year

SAN ANTONIO - It’s been a year since the suspects in the murder of Joyce Medina have been on the run.

The 27-year-old Texas A&M student was killed on the city’s Northeast Side on Sun Vista Lane.

Medina was sitting on a couch talking to her mother when bullets ripped through their home.

Felipe Lopez, 22, Medina’s brother, was also shot but survived. He believes the two men who opened fire knew that he kept large amounts of cash.

Police are still searching for the suspects and the getaway driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.