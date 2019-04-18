Police seek new clues in 2016 slaying of 23-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a man in 2016.

Savon D. Robinson, 23, was killed Nov. 21, 2016 in the 600 block of Green Valley Drive, not far from North W. W. White Road on the city's East Side.

According to police, Robinson was killed by two men in an alleyway behind his residence. Surveillance video showed Robinson jump a fence and walk down an alley to a friend's house. That's when, police said, two unknown men ran in the direction of Robinson, one carrying an unclear object in their right hand.

The surveillance video shows the two men walking back in the direction they came from a short time later.

Police said the two men were last seen around Morningview Drive and Lincolnshire Drive.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

