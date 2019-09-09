Police seek pair who beat man and stole his Mercedes

Rob Kim/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people who assaulted a man and stole his vehicle on the city's North Side.

The incident occurred June 6 in the 600 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Blanco Road and North Star Mall.

According to police, the victim was attempting to get inside his Mercedes when the two men confronted him.

Police said the men then began to assault him, causing him life-threatening injuries. The culprits then drove off in the man's Mercedes, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

