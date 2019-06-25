Police seek person accused of killing man in 2016

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for killing a man in 2016.

Leantre Griffin, 21, was fatally gunned down in the backyard of a home on Monterey Street on Nov. 1, 2016.

Another person was shot at the same place. Police said he did not cooperate with officers.

The man did, however, tell police Griffin was with him at the time of the shooting.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest. Tipsters can call 210-224-7867.

