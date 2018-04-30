Police seek person responsible for killing scooter driver in hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on April 16 around 10:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of the Northwest Loop 410 access road.

According to police the victim, 52-year-old Majdi Ammary, was riding a 2007 Yamaha Majesty scooter westbound on the access road of Loop 410 when a 2001-2005 possibly gray Honda Civic struck the scooter from behind.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

Ammary was thrown from the scooter and sustained injuries before being taken to University Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.