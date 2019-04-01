Police seek person seen vandalizing Poteet restaurant

POTEET, Texas - Atascosa County Crime Stoppers need help identifying a person seen on surveillance vandalizing a Poteet restaurant last week.

The Poteet Police Department shared the video on its Facebook page.

The incident happened Tuesday at Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurante on Highway 16 in Poteet.

The person was seen shattering all the windows of the building and then taking off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atascosa County Crime Stoppers at 830-769-2255 or call the Poteet Police Department at 830-742-8123. Tipsters with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

