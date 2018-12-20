Police seek as many as 5 suspects in North Side aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for multiple suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's North Side.

The robbery occurred just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 15 in the 11700 block of West Avenue.

According to police, the victim entered a 7-Eleven convenience store around the same time as the suspects arrived in a maroon Cadillac.

As the victim was leaving, he was approached by one of the suspects who asked if he wanted to buy either a gun or jewelry. The victim declined and left, just before noticing he was being followed.

As the victim exited his vehicle some time later, he was again approached by the suspects who this time displayed guns and demanded money.

The victim, fearing for his life, turned over his money to the suspects, police said. But when the suspects began arguing, the victim got into his vehicle and sped off.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.