Police seek suspect after man shot in face on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot while in his truck on the Southwest Side.

A 26-year-old man was driving in an alley near the 7900 block of Faircrown Drive, near Rey Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road.

When the driver came across a man in his 30s in the alley, an altercation ensued.

The man shot the driver in the face and several other times during the altercation.

The victim was able to stumble out of his vehicle. He was taken to University Hospital.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the altercation and are interviewing residents in the area.

