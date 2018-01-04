Police seek suspect in December robbery of Shell gas station

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred Friday, Dec. 29 around 2:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station in the 1520 block of North New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the suspect entered the convenience store and told the cashier that he had a handgun in his hoodie pocket before demanding money from the register.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

The suspect fled the scene in a silver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.