Police seek suspect who stole safe from West Side Arby's restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a restaurant burglary.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on July 23, 2017 at an Arby's located in the 6800 block of West Military Drive.

According to police, the suspect broke into the restaurant through the front door and stole the business safe which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then fled the scene out the back door, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

