Police seek suspects in assault, robbery of 17-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Tuesday, Feb. 20 in the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway.

According to police, two suspects robbed a 17-year-old victim as he was walking home. Authorities said a blue four-door vehicle pulled up alongside the victim before the suspect got out and assaulted him.

The suspect took the victim's cellphone and backpack before fleeing the scene with a male driver.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

