Police seek thieves in construction site theft

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for thieves who they said stole welding machines from a construction site last month.

A Crime Stoppers bulletin states that on June 23, around 3 p.m., two men were seen parking a gray truck at a lot across the street from the Barshop Construction site at 8402 Floyd Curl Drive.

The pair of men is then seen walking to the construction site and cutting the lock on a gate, the bulletin states. Shortly after, the men are seen driving into the construction site, then leaving hours later with two welding machines, according to authorities.

Police said a possible license plate for the Ford pickup is LCP 3992.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. All tips can be anonymous.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests in the case.

