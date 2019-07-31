Police seek witnesses, clues in July 2018 slaying on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in an unsolved fatal shooting from July 2018.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Gorman Street on the city's East Side and arrived to find two victims, Grace Seward, 24, and Danisha Walker both shot in front of a home.

Police said Seward and Walker were exiting their car when the unknown assailants approached from the back of the vehicle and began firing multiple times, striking both.

The women were taken to Brook Army Medical Center, where Seward was later pronounced dead. Walker was seriously injured, but is expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

