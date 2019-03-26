Police seek witnesses, clues in March 2017 murder on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in an unsolved fatal shooting from March 2017.

According to police, officers were called to the 4800 block of Roxton Avenue on the city's North Side and arrived to find the victim, Jean-Michael Pilar Lee, 24, fatally shot in front of his home.

Police said they haven’t been able to find many leads on the person or persons responsible.

Authorities are now trying to find anyone that may have been visiting Pilar Lee at his home from midnight to 1 a.m. on the day of the shooting.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

