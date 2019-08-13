Police seek witnesses, clues in May fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in an unsolved fatal shooting.

According to police, officers were called to the Chase Hill at the Maverick Creek Apartments in the 15560 block of Chase Hill Boulevard on the city's Northwest Side and arrived to find the victim, Delvin Scott, 20, fatally shot in the parking lot.

Police said they haven’t been able to find many leads on the person or persons responsible.

Authorities said Scott was at a party at the complex, but the motive for the shooting is not known.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

