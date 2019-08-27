Police seek woman accused of shooting man on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a woman accused of shooting a 34-year-old man on the Southwest Side on Monday.

Officers believe the two knew each other.

The man was taken to University Hospital after being shot in the forearm at a home on Royal Valley, near Old Pearsall Road and Five Palms Drive.

Investigators brought out K-9 officers to help in their search for the woman.

Police believe woman got into a car and left or went into a greenbelt area behind the home where the shooting happened.

