Police seek woman who stole 18-pack of beer, a $16 value

SEGUIN, Texas - A woman is accused of entering a convenience store and stealing an 18-pack of beer.

In a Facebook post shared to the Seguin Police Department's Facebook page, officials said they need the public's help tracking down the Bud Light thief.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. June 2 at the Circle K store in the 1600 block of Interstate 10 West in Seguin, the post said.

Police said the woman was seen on the store's surveillance footage walking out with the $16 worth of beer and fleeing in a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado.

The woman was seen wearing a dark-colored sports bra and black shorts at the time of the crime, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 with the case number 19-P19351.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.