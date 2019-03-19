Police seeking help identifying aggravated robber, reward offered

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help identifying a maninvolved in an aggravated robbery on Friday.

JP Mini Ranch Feed Mart at 10103 Moursund Blvd was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The robber brandished a handgun while demanding cash from the register, according to police.

The man left the store after being denied money and joined another man before the pair ran to a nearby apartment complex.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

