Police seeking help identifying aggravated robber, reward offered

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help identifying a maninvolved in an aggravated robbery on Friday.
JP Mini Ranch Feed Mart at 10103 Moursund Blvd was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 2:45 p.m.
The robber brandished a handgun while demanding cash from the register, according to police.
The man left the store after being denied money and joined another man before the pair ran to a nearby apartment complex.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.
Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
