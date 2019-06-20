Police seeking help identifying armed bank robber in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an armed bank robber who was seen wearing a flesh-colored mask.

The robbery occurred at Broadway Bank located on 14710 Old Ranch Road in Wimberley around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

The robber was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, the flesh-colored mask, blue jeans and a tan or grayish baseball cap.

He was also seen carrying a black gun with a green stripe on the top of it.

No customers were in the bank and no employees were injured, officials said.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

