Police seek information about person behind shooting of woman, 82

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to find the person responsible for a shooting on the city's East Side that left an 82-year-old woman wounded.

The victim was a passenger in a car that was making a turn from Hays Street onto North New Braunfels shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Police said a man standing on a nearby sidewalk apparently fired the shot, which pierced the door of the woman's car and hit her in her abdomen.

"It's just senseless. There's absolutely no reason for this violence," said Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department. "In this case, you have any 82-year-old woman who's just minding her own business and got struck."

Ramos said the victim was stable when she was rushed to a hospital.

She said it does not appear that the woman was the intended target of the gunfire.

Police suspect the gunman may have been aiming at someone else on the other side of the street.

Another bullet pierced the front window of Hays Food Mart, but no one inside the store was hurt.

"We did have detectives out there trying to speak with anybody. I know they were looking for evidence, also looking to see if there's any surveillance video," Ramos said.

Investigators are hoping something or someone will lead them to the shooter who already was gone when officers arrived.

