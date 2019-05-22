Police seeking information in May 2018 murder on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public for information in a murder that happened May 9, 2018, on the East Side.

Late that evening, the victim, Ray Richardson, was seen leaving the Artesian Apartments on Gembler Road in a Dodge Charger with another male.

The victim was later found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Canton. Richardson's Dodge Charger was found abandoned in front of the apartment complex.

Detectives believe the man last seen with Richardson is a person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635.

