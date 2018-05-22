Police: South Side ATM severely damaged in theft attempt

SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway following a suspect's unsuccessful attempt at stealing from a South Side ATM overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. for a man attempting to break into the ATM by using a samurai sword.

Upon arriving in the 100 block of Rayburn Drive, police said it became apparent that someone had attempted to break into the machine by using some type of rebar.

The suspect severely damaged the machine, which is located near Pleasanton Road, but failed to acquire any money, police said. Officers eventually found a suspect not far from the location on West Pyron ranting and raving about how banks take all his money.

Police said they have detained the suspect for questioning but did not release a name or age.

The investigation into the attempted theft is on-going.

