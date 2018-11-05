Police standoff ends peacefully after woman accused of stabbing man in SA apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who barricaded herself in her apartment Monday morning has come out peacefully following a police standoff, according to San Antonio police.

The woman stabbed a man at an apartment they both live in together at a complex in the 6100 block of Whitby Road.

Police negotiators had to be called in to defuse the situation around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

When police arrived they discovered a man in his 50s had been stabbed during an argument.

He was able to leave the apartment before the standoff started and was transported to University Hospital.

Police, meanwhile, tried to convince the woman accused of stabbing him to come out of her apartment.

They eventually called in negotiators to do the job.

At some point later, the woman, who is in her 30s, came out of the home and surrendered peacefully, police said.

