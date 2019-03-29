NW Side standoff ends with arrests of 2 men for other crimes

SAN ANTONIO - What San Antonio police believed was a standoff with heavily armed robbery suspects at a Northwest Side apartment complex has ended with the arrests of two men not linked to those crimes.

According to a sergeant at the scene, the two men who eventually were taken into custody Friday morning had outstanding warrants but did not appear to have been involved in the robberies after all.

Police said they received a call around 3 a.m. about a home invasion at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Wurzbach Road.

The description of the robbers in that case matched that of some people who had fired shots during an earlier robbery at another home on Bandera Road.

While officers were canvassing the area near Wurzbach Road, they said they noticed two men at a nearby apartment complex, in the 4400 block of Gardendale, who generally matched the description of the two robbers.

The men ran away as officers approached and went into one of the units at the apartment complex, police said.

Officers, believing the men were armed with rifles, surrounded the Auburn Creek Apartments.

They spent nearly three hours trying to convince the men to come out.

At one point, police could be heard making announcements over a loudspeaker. They also had a relative call them on a cell phone.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the men surrendered peacefully.

Police said they determined at that time that they were not the men involved in the robberies.

They said both of them did have outstanding warrants, though, and that may be the reason they ran from officers.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.