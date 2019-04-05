Police standoff with armed person underway at North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A police standoff with an armed person is underway at a home on the city's North Side.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said the standoff is at a home in the 100 block of Laurelwood Drive, which is not far from Blanco and Basse roads.

Armed and barricaded subject on 100 blk laurelwood. SWAT and negotiators on scene. Please stay away from area as officers are actively working the incident. We will provide updates as they become available. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 4, 2019

SWAT personnel and negotiators are at the scene and the public is asked to stay away from the affected area as officers are working the incident, officials said.

