Police standoff with armed person underway at North Side home

SAPD: SWAT, negotiators at scene in 100 block of Laurelwood Drive

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - A police standoff with an armed person is underway at a home on the city's North Side.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said the standoff is at a home in the 100 block of Laurelwood Drive, which is not far from Blanco and Basse roads.

SWAT personnel and negotiators are at the scene and the public is asked to stay away from the affected area as officers are working the incident, officials said.

