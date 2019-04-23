Police still searching for man who got away after overnight crime spree

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - San Antonio police still are searching for a fourth suspect in connection with an overnight crime spree.

They took three other people—two men and a teenage girl—into custody at a Northeast side gas station.

One of the three also tried to run away but officers quickly tracked him down.

The fourth suspect ran away and has not been caught.

Police believe the group was involved in a crime spree that started late Monday night on the west side of town.

A preliminary police report paints a slightly different story from what officers at the scene told KSAT 12 News earlier.

It says officers were called to a home in the 7800 block of Paint Drive around 11 p.m. after someone fired shots, damaging two vehicles.

Around 2 a.m., they were called back to that same address for another shots fired call.

They say an 18-year old-woman at that residence told them a man who she recognized pointed a laser at her chest as he drove by.

She said she was able to duck behind a car but heard the driver fire a shot into the air.

No one was hit in either instance. However, vehicles were damaged.

A van parked at the curb had about a half dozen bullet holes in its windshield and hood.

An SUV parked in the driveway of the home also had several bullet holes in its back window and door.

Police say someone tipped them off to a social media post, apparently from one of the suspects.

Based on that information, officers began to look for them and their gold sedan in the area of Gibbs-Sprawl Road and FM 78.

They located the vehicle near a gas pump at a Quick Trip gas station and took the three people into custody.

Officers said although the fourth suspect got away, they do know his name.

While arresting the suspects in that case, police also were able to link them to a robbery that had happened moments before in the area.

They say a man was robbed in the parking lot of a 7-11 store in the 5600 block of N. Foster Road.

The group is expected to face several charges, including deadly conduct.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.