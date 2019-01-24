Police: Suspect wields handgun, demands car keys from Jack in the Box employee

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's Southwest Side.

The incident occurred Jan. 9 at a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant, located in the 500 block of New Valley Hi Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Medina Base Road.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked into the restaurant and stood around briefly before leaving. That's when, police say, the suspect returned a short while later dressed in different pants but a similar top and shoes that workers recognized.

Police said the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim's car keys. He was unable to get the keys from the victim and then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

