Police: Teen confesses to robbing a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for $200

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old has been arrested after police say he admitted to robbing a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q just last month.

Cedric Anthony Howard was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Howard and another person approached an employee on Sept. 16 while she was working outside and demanded that she open the safe.

Howard would confess to the crime in a police interview, the affidavit said.

Police said Howard told them that he had a handgun during the robbery and that the other suspect held a knife. He said he received $200 for participating in the robbery.

He has since been charged with aggravated robbery.

The affidavit said he already had an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant out for him in an unrelated case.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.