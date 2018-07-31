Police: Teen wounded in leg during drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city's East Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of Delaware Street, which is located not far from South Hackberry Street and South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the teen told officers he was shot at the corner of Iowa Street and Pine Street. He said a black vehicle drove by and fired, hitting him once in the leg.

The teen said he made it to Delaware Street before calling for help. Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

Authorities say the investigation into the shooting is on-going.

