Police: Thief breaks into storage facility, steals musical equipment

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a burglary.

The burglary occurred Friday, June 8 at a storage facility located in the 7300 block of Blanco Road.

According to police, the suspect broke into the victim's storage unit and stole a large amount of musical equipment including guitars, amps, speakers, cases, monitors and tuners.

Police said the suspect seen above has tattoos on both biceps and on the left calf.

Anyone with any knowledge of the burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

