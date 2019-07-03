SAPD: 3 men steal beer after flashing gun at store clerk

SAN ANTONIO - Three men who police said stole beer at a South Side gas station could face aggravated robbery charges.

San Antonio police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on May 18 at the Little Sam’s convenience store, which is in the 800 block of Hot Wells Boulevard.

When the trio grabbed the beer and were chased after by a store clerk, police said one of the men flashed a handgun as they fled in a vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in cash for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or submitted at the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.