Police to hold press conference regarding boy found dead on Galveston beach

GALVESTON, Texas - Police in Galveston are holding a press conference on Wednesday to announce "large developments" in the case of an unidentified boy found on Galveston beach.

The boy, known as "Little Jacob", was found dead back in October of 2017 by someone walking on the beach near 7th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

In an effort to identify the child, investigators released a photo of the boy’s face that had been altered slightly to compensate for signs of decomposition and water damage.

Police have said DNA tests were unsuccessful. They do believe the child to be somewhere between three and five years old.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information on the identification of the boy and the location of the child’s next of kin.

Wednesday's press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.

