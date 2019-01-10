Trailer owner interrupts theft, wounds suspect in exchange of gunfire, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The owner of trailer interrupted an attempted theft and in an exchange of gunfire wounded one suspect and sent another fleeing, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 5400 block of Painted Horse Drive, which is located not far from Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, the two suspects attempted to steal the trailer when the owner followed the men and confronted them with a shotgun. That's when, police say, the owner shot one of the suspects in an exchange of gunfire just before sending the other suspect running.

The man wounded was taken by emergency crews in stable condition to University Hospital. His name and age haven't been released.

Police said the second suspect ran from the scene following the shooting. At this time, it is unclear if he is in police custody. He has not been identified.

The trailer owner is cooperating with police and they say if his story is confirmed he will not face any charges. The investigation into the attempted theft and shooting is ongoing.

