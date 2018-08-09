Man found shot dead by woman walking her dog identified

SAN ANTONIO - Now that San Antonio police know the name of a man who was shot dead early Thursday at an East Side apartment complex, they may be able to find out who would've wanted to kill him.

Thomas C. Sheppard, 26, was found around 2:30 a.m. behind a building at the Ivy Apartments in the 4500 block of Lavender Street.

Neighbors had called police about an hour earlier after they heard gunshots.

Officers searched the apartment complex but didn't find anything unusual, Greene said.

A woman walking her dog later stumbled on the body, which was hidden between two air-conditioning units, according to a preliminary police report.

Greene described the woman as a "person who typically walks her dog in the area."

"That dog likes to go to that exact area all the time, and that's where she saw the body," he said.

Detectives discovered the crime scene extended far beyond the location.

They said they found shell casings near two other buildings and a gun near Sheppard.

But investigators don't believe the gun is the same weapon used to kill Sheppard, Greene said.

"We don't know how many people were there at the time of the shooting," he said. "So it could possibly be the victim's, or it could possibly belong to someone else."

A detective at the scene told KSAT 12 News the evidence suggests Sheppard may have been running away when he was shot.

He said it appeared Sheppard was planning to scale a chain-link fence but got stopped by the barbed wire on top.

Sheppard was shot "multiple times," police said.

Neighbors reported hearing as many as 20 shots being fired from various locations.

No one wanted to talk on camera for fear of retaliation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.