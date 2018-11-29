Police trying to identify man who burrowed through store's wall to steal cellphones

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole from a Metro PCS store.

The burglary occurred Oct. 26 around 3 a.m. at the Metro PCS located in the 7100 block of US Highway 90.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) and a second unidentified man broke into the store by burrowing through an adjacent wall of another business before taking cellphones and other cellphone related items.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

