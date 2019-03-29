Police use ditched backpack full of drugs to track down man who evaded officers

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was on the run was caught after police used the backpack he left behind to track him down.

Police said they saw Ryan Harper jump a fence behind a gas station in the 6400 block of De Zavala Road in February. They said that was suspicious, so they tried to talk to him.

Then Harper took off running, jumped another fence to an apartment complex and got into a white Jeep.

Somewhere along the line, an arrest affidavit said, Harper ditched the backpack he was wearing.

It turned out the backpack was full of drugs, such as methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and other pills, police said.

Officers said they also found a document with Harper’s name on it. They used it to track him down and charge him with evading arrest.

So far, there is no word if he’ll face charges for the drugs.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.