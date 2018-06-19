Police use Taser on fleeing driver; passenger escapes

SAN ANTONIO - A traffic stop attempt had San Antonio police officers on the go, chasing after two men on the city's South Side who were in a stolen pickup.

According to Sgt. Fidel Acosta, the officers were running an exercise Tuesday morning where they were looking for people not wearing seatbelts.

They noticed the two men in the pickup weren't buckled up, Acosta said.

"So they initiated a traffic stop," Acosta said. "When (the officer) did, the gentleman pulled into the H-E-B parking lot. He thought he was going to pull over, but the passenger ran out."

Police launched a helicopter and used a K-9 on the ground to search for the passenger in the area of Southeast Military Drive and Goliad Road.

Other officers focused on the driver and his attempt to get away.

"He did run. I'm sure he's not used to running, so he's a little winded. And he got Tased also with a Taser," Acosta said.

After police had the driver in custody, they searched the pickup, where they found about 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Police said the truck was stolen.

"It was reported stolen about two weeks ago from a company," Acosta said. "And the (driver) has several warrants."

Paramedics examined the driver at the scene to make sure he was OK.

The search for the passenger turned up nothing.

Acosta said a witness sitting at a nearby bus stop told them that someone matching the passenger's description left the area in a different vehicle.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.