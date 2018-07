BOERNE, Texas - Police in Boerne are looking for two men who used a drill to burglarize the Water Street Car Wash and steal money from a vault, officers said Friday.

The invasion took place about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The men were seen leaving the car wash in a dark blue Dodge single-cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-348-5323.

