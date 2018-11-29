Police warn public after finding skimmers attached to ATM in convenience store

Police in San Antonio said they found a skimmer attached to an ATM inside a convenience store.

The Seguin Police Department posted pictures of the skimmer on its Facebook page. Officers say the devices attach to ATMs or gas pumps with double-sided tape. They have memory cards, download ports and a camera aimed at the keypad.

Seguin police are asking local businesses to check ATMs for the devices.

If you use an ATM, keep an eye on all account activity for fraudulent transactions.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.