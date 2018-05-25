Police: Woman hit with gun during break-in of West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after police say he broke into a woman's apartment and hit her before stealing some of her property.

The incident was reported just after midnight at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Horal Street, which is located not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road on the city's West Side.

According to police, the suspect kicked open the door to the apartment and struck her on the head with a gun. The man then took some of her items from inside the apartment before fleeing on foot, police said.

Following the incident the woman declined to go to the hospital for her injuries.

Police did not release a description of the suspect or say exactly what he stole. The investigation is on-going.

