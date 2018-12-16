Police: Woman on life support after man says he lost control, beat her

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is on life support after a man "(lost) control of himself" and beat her before taking her to a local hospital for help Friday.

Ryan Stanush, 28, is facing a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after he allegedly beat a 25-year-old woman, leaving her with an array of injuries including a deviated trachea, internal bleeding and bruises throughout her body, an arrest affidavit states.

Stanush brought the woman to Northeast Methodist Hospital initially claiming the injuries were caused by "rough sex," but Stanush later changed his story before telling Converse police officers he hit and choked the woman with "increasingly severe violence and pressure."

Stanush told officers that he attempted to revive the woman, but was unable to so he wrapped her in a blanket and took her to a hospital.

When Stanush arrived at the hospital, the woman had no pulse, but they were able to revive her and was placed on life support, court papers state.

He was taken into custody by Converse police and admitted to beating the woman as officers pressed him on the severity of the injuries, an affidavit states.

The man reportedly told officers he "didn't mean to hut her."

The woman remains on life support awaiting family approval to take her off, according to an affidavit.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.