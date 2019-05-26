Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her in arm

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering in a hospital after her husband shot her Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened on the city's North Side at a home on Grail Quest, in the Stone Oak area.

Police said the husband, who is believed to be in his late 40s, shot his wife in the arm.

Authorities said when officers got to the scene, the man held a gun to his head before surrendering to officers.

The gunman's wife was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The man is expected to face charges.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.