Police: Woman uses pretense of date to get into man's bedroom, assists in robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a 20-year-old woman who they say helped two men gain entry into a man's bedroom under the pretense of a date.

Alyssa Nicole Lippolt has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lippolt on Feb. 28 went on the supposed date with the victim and asked the man to join her in the bedroom. That's when, police say, Lippolt texted directions to two men who then rushed into the residence and proceeded to rob the man at gunpoint.

Following the robbery, the victim said he was able to see Lippolt get into the rear seat of a vehicle with the two people who had just robbed him, police said.

The affidavit said the victim later searched on Facebook and noticed that Lippolt's boyfriend was one of the two men who robbed him. Upon further inspection, the second man who robbed him was also depicted in another post, police said.

Lippolt is charged with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.