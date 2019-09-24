12 voter registration events take place Tuesday around San Antonio

Frank Polich/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a massive 50-state effort to register voters.

Thousands of national, state and local organizations and volunteers will be the driving force.

This year all the colleges and universities in San Antonio will be holding registration events.

In order to register to vote in Texas you must include your Texas driver's license number or personal ID number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety on the application form.

If you do not have either of those numbers you may provide the last four digits of your Social Security number on the form.

If you can't remember if you are registered to vote, Bexar County Election's Office has an online registration check.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 elections is Oct. 7.

Early voting begins on Oct. 21.

