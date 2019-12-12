Doctor: Democrat Bloomberg, 77, is in 'outstanding health'

Michael Bloomberg is in “outstanding health,” but a letter from his doctor released Thursday notes that the 77-year-old Democrat is receiving treatment for several medical conditions, including an irregular heartbeat.

Bloomberg takes a beta blocker and medication to control his cholesterol, Dr. Stephen D. Sisson wrote, adding that he had “small skin cancers” removed and receives treatment for arthritis and heartburn, “both of which are well controlled.” The report also notes that Bloomberg had a stent put in his heart to clear an artery in 2000 and "has had normal cardiac stress testing annually since then."

“Mr. Bloomberg is a 77-year-old man in outstanding health. There are no medical concerns, present or looming, that would prevent him from serving as President of the United States,” wrote Sisson, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, where the New York billionaire has been treated for years.

Last year, Bloomberg developed an “atrial fibrillation,” a type of irregular heartbeat that can increase the risk of stroke or a blood clot, for which he takes a blood thinner, Sisson said.

The presidential candidates' health has taken on more significance in 2020 given the unusually high age of several White House hopefuls. President Donald Trump is 73 years old, while three of the four top-tier Democrats are in their 70s: Bernie Sanders is the oldest at 78, Joe Biden is 77 and Elizabeth Warren is 70.

Warren last week became the first Democratic White House hopeful to share a letter from her doctor, revealing that her “only medical condition” is an underactive thyroid gland, which is easily treated by medication. Sanders, who was briefly forced off the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack in early October, said he would release his medical records by the end of the month, while Biden last week reaffirmed his pledge to release his medical records before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucus.

Sisson wrote that Bloomberg is in “great physical shape," noting that he exercises several times a week, plays golf “avidly” and maintains a pilot's license. At 5 feet, 7 inches tall, he weighed 165 pounds with blood pressure at 120 over 70 during a July examination.

Sisson noted that Bloomberg is a nonsmoker without a history of substance use disorder or unhealthy alcohol use. “His diet and health habits are excellent,” he wrote.

AP medical writer Lauran Neergaard contributed to this report.