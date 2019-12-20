Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of Union on Feb. 4

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump has been invited to deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Trump has accepted the date proposed by the speaker.

Pelosi extended the invitation to Trump to make the annual address just two days after the House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump.

A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.