Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president
Julián Castro announced Monday that he is endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president.
Castro made the announcement on Twitter posting, “Elizabeth and I share a vision of American where everyone counts. An America where people -- not the wealthy or well-connected -- are put first. I’m proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change.”
Castro officially ended suspended his campaign on Jan. 2.
Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020
Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people—not the wealthy or well-connected—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3
