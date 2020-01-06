51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

51ºF

Politics

Julián Castro‏ endorses Elizabeth Warren for president

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: Julian Castro, Elizabeth Warren, Politics, Vote 2020
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro waves as he takes the stage during the Power of our Pride Town Hall in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro waves as he takes the stage during the Power of our Pride Town Hall in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Julián Castro announced Monday that he is endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president.

Castro made the announcement on Twitter posting, “Elizabeth and I share a vision of American where everyone counts. An America where people -- not the wealthy or well-connected -- are put first. I’m proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change.”

Castro officially ended suspended his campaign on Jan. 2.

Julian Castro sits down with KSAT two days after suspending presidential campaign

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: