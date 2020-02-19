50ºF

AP sources: Trump expected to tap loyalist as intel official

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell speaks during a press conference after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Grenell is meeting Serbian President Vucic in order to move the dialogue and normalize relations between the two sides.(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence.

That’s according to two administration officials with knowledge of the matter. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss personnel decisions.

Grenell, a loyal and outspoken Trump supporter, has been U.S. ambassador to Germany since 2018. He previously served as U.S. spokesman at the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration, including under then-Ambassador John Bolton.

