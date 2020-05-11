President Trump, officials hold news conference regarding COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and White House administration officials hold a news conference regarding COVID-19 testing.

The news conference comes about 30 minutes before a White House memo was issued, directing everyone to wear masks when entering West Wing, following virus scares close to president and the vice president.

Administration officials spending the weekend scrambling as they attempted to do contact tracing for Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

But they had not identified who Miller contracted the virus from as of Sunday, raising concerns inside the White House about how to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, aides were also trying to determine who came into contact with the military valet who tested positive last week. It appeared the valet’s contacts with other members of the West Wing staff were limited, but there remain some concern among other valets and staff.